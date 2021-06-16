The authorities of Moscow ordered this Wednesday the compulsory vaccination of at least 60% of workers in the service sectors given the reluctance of the population to get vaccinated and the “dramatic” increase in coronavirus infections in the capital of Russia.

“In view of the complex epidemiological situation, the head of Health of the city of Moscow today decreed the mandatory vaccination of employees of the service sectors,” the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobianin, announced on his blog.

Until now, the Russian authorities had insisted that vaccination was voluntary, but the reluctance of the population to give the injection, added to the sharp increase in infections in the country, led them to modify the initial approach.

The decision was immediately replicated by the authorities of the Moscow province, where there is also a considerable increase in infections, which exceed the peaks recorded last year.

Contagions soar

The decree of the Moscow health authorities states that positives for coronavirus have skyrocketed since June 6, with a daily increase of between 11% and 20%.

The Russian body in charge of consumer protection, Rospotrebnadzor, for its part ordered Moscow companies to organize the inoculation of the first dose of the vaccine before July 15 and the second dose before August 15.

“In the last 24 hours, more than 70 people have died. Most of them would not have even gotten sick if they had been vaccinated in time,” the mayor of Moscow lamented on Wednesday.

Sobianin affirmed that although vaccination is a personal matter, it ceases to be so when citizens take to the streets and become “co-participants in the epidemic process.”

“What’s more, when under epidemic conditions one works in a place that offers services to a large number of people (vaccination) is no longer a personal matter, regardless of the means of individual protection used,” he stressed.

Restricted activities

Both in the Russian capital itself and in the province of Moscow, additional health measures to curb infections, such as the prohibition of restaurants, cafeterias and bars from serving the public at night.



This Tuesday, during a visit to a hospital, Sobianin warned that in recent days in Moscow a “explosive increase” of covid-19 cases and that hospital admissions of patients in serious condition increased by 70%.

However, the mayor flatly discarded the implementation of quarantines or confinements.

Four vaccines and many doubts

Although Russia has four self-produced anticovid vaccines -the bidosis Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona Y CoviVac, and the single dose Sputnik Light– The vaccination campaign in the country, which began in January this year, is progressing slowly, mainly due to the reluctance of the population to be vaccinated.

A survey conducted in May by the Levada Center revealed that 62% of Russians are not willing to get vaccinated with Sputnik V, the main preparation used in the vaccination campaign and which, according to its developers, is 97 percent effective.

According to Gogov.ru, a website that offers updated and detailed data by region on the number of vaccines administered in the country, today in Russia 19,052,745 people, 13.47% of the population, received at least a component of the Russian anticovid preparations.

Of the total number of people vaccinated, 14.5 million or 9.9% of the population received the full regimen.

According to official data, on the last day in Moscow there were 5,782 cases of covid-9 and 75 deaths from this disease.

Russia, the sixth country in the world by number of infections, after the United States, India, Brazil, France and Turkey, accumulates so far 5,249,990 cases and 127,576 deaths from covid-19.

