After their withdrawal from Kherson, the Kremlin troops are preparing for a possible scenario of “hostilities or bombardments” in the still occupied Nova Kajovka, located on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. Before the arrival of the kyiv Army, Pavel Filipchuk, head of the Russian military-civil administration of the town, located in the Kherson region, ordered this Saturday the immediate evacuation of the population and the authorities towards Tuapsé, in the Russian region. from Krasnodar, 500 kilometers west of Kherson and past the Crimean peninsula.

In this way, according to the TASS news agency, the city and its surroundings are now becoming fortified areas to resist the Ukrainian advance. Filipchuk assured that this arrival would take place as long as Volodímir Zelenski’s troops manage to cross a bridge badly damaged by the fighting.

Until a couple of days ago, the Nova Kajovka viaduct was one of the two still standing across the Dnieper – the other is the Antonivski one – but continuous attacks have damaged it. In addition, according to satellite images from the Maxar company and videos that have reached the hands of the Ukrainians of Kherson, after their withdrawal from the region, Moscow has volatilized what was left of the bridge to prevent the Ukrainian advance. Maxar explained in a statement that sections of the dam’s northern extension and gates had been “deliberately destroyed.”

New “temporary capital”



Meanwhile, the pro-Russian authorities in Kherson today declared the city of Geníchesk as the new “temporary administrative capital” of the region. On the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov and approximately twenty kilometers north of the border of the Crimean peninsula, this city is located at the eastern end of the territory annexed by Moscow with a referendum that the West denounces as “false”.

“Currently, the temporary administrative capital of Kherson province is Genichesk. All the main authorities are concentrated there, ”confirmed the representative of the pro-Russian administration of Kherson, Alexander Fomin, to the Russian agency TASS. This municipality, an important seaport and tourist center in the area, came under the control of the Kremlin on February 27, three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the fear of a possible nuclear risk surfaced again after the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Kharkov Institute of Technology (KIPT) that took place from the 8th to the 10th of this month. The United Nations agency published today the conclusions of the study in which it confirmed serious material damage due to bombings in the atomic research facilities. However, they found no evidence of radioactive leaks or disappearance of declared nuclear material.

“The extent of the damage is dramatic and shocking, even worse than expected,” warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who stressed that “almost all the buildings on the site have been affected, many of them probably irreparable.”