The accusation is the involvement in an extremist group. This is the reason why a Moscow court ordered thearrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, Russian dissident died in prison on February 16, 2024. The Court “has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 2 months. The period is calculated from the moment of extradition to the territory of the Russian Federation or from the moment of detention on the territory of Russia”, the same court specified, to which Putin’s enemy, considered the moral heir of the opposition movement to the Russian regimehe immediately responded: “Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal.”

After her husband’s death, she announced her intention to continue her political activity and thus became the main representative of the opposition to Putin, whom she has often blamed for Navalny’s death.

The promise after her husband’s death

“Putin killed my husband. I will continue Alexei’s work and continue to fight for our country. We will certainly find out who exactly and how exactly committed the crime, we will name names and show faces.” This was the “promise” that Navalnaya had made after her husband’s death in the Kharp penal colony, in the Arctic region of Yamalo-Nenets, where he was being held. Navalny had been in prison since January 2021 and was serving a 19-year sentence.

Who is he and where does he live now?

Born in Moscow in 1976, she has always wanted to keep a low profile, remaining in the shadows at a political level, until her husband’s death. After the tragic death of Alexei, she has in fact strongly stated that she will continue her husband’s fight also with the aim of shedding light on the causes that led to his death. At the time of her husband’s death he was in Germany for a conferencein which she took part with a speech reported by the media all over the world and in which she underlined her future political commitment and the witness taken up by her husband.





The daughter of a scientist and a Ministry employee in the light industry sector, she graduated from the Faculty of International Economic Relations of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, then did an internship abroad, and then worked for a while in a bank in the Russian capital. She married Navalny in 2000 and from their marriage were born, Darya (born in 2001) and Zakhar (born in 2008). She joined the socio-liberal and pro-Western Yabloko party, until her husband was expelled. From that moment on, her commitment increased, so much so that she earned the title of First Lady of the Russian opposition. International exposure came when her husband was urgently hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, on suspicion of poisoning. She asked that Alexei be released to Germany for treatment, and even turned directly to President Putin. She followed her husband to Berlin for treatment, then returned to Russia, sending increasingly direct messages to the regime.feeling, by her own admission, “persecuted as the wife of an enemy of the people.”





Having been singled out as one of Putin’s direct enemies, Navalnaya finds herself outside Russiaas Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, explained. “For the Russian regime, this is very bad news.” As you might imagine, for safety reasons, the woman moves around a lot. She has two children in countries that are trying to protect them both at the intelligence and police levels, because the locations are known, Dasha returned to study at Stanford, Zakhar remained in boarding school in Germany. “Yulia has shown great courage because it is clear that she will be the next target of the Kremlin,” Lyubov Sobol had declared.