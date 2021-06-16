The chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, has ordered 60 percent of those working in the capital to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Relevant decree published on the website of the Moscow department of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to the document, the situation in the capital is regarded as unfavorable, therefore it is necessary to ensure mandatory vaccination of workers in the field of trade and services. It is planned to vaccinate employees of beauty salons, dry cleaners, catering, as well as drivers of public transport and taxis, employees of the education sector, leisure and entertainment activities.

The leaders of the organizations were obliged to ensure that workers are vaccinated by July 15 with the first component of the vaccine or a single-component vaccine. The second component must be introduced before August 15. In this case, the total number of vaccinated should be at least 60 percent of the total number of employees. The exception is residents of Moscow with contraindications for vaccination.

The Chief Sanitary Officer also called on employers to increase awareness of vaccinations among employees. The Moscow government will supervise the execution of the order of the chief physician of Moscow.

On June 16, 13,397 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,249,990. Most infections were detected in Moscow (5782 cases), the Moscow region (1187 cases) and St. Petersburg (927 cases).