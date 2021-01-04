Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department detained a group of fraudsters who were engaged in theft by remote means.

how reported the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk, operatives detained two suspects in Omsk, who fraudulently stole more than five million rubles from a 40-year-old resident of Moscow.

The woman received a phone call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a bank security officer. He said that someone was withdrawing money from the account of a Muscovite, and suggested that she transfer all her savings to a reserve account. The woman followed all the instructions of the stranger and lost her savings.

Police officers searched the suspects, seized SIM cards, mobile phones and computer equipment that will help in the investigation. During the searches, the investigators also found more than a hundred bank cards issued to third parties.

A criminal case was initiated against the detainees under the article on fraud. The suspects were taken into custody. According to police officers, they may be involved in a dozen similar crimes.

Earlier it was reported that the Bank of Russia recorded 180 thousand transactions without the consent of customers in the third quarter of 2020 for a total of 2.5 billion rubles, which is 32% more than in the same period last year. It is noted that the share of funds reimbursed to customers remained unchanged – about 13%.