Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs guards are accused of passing phones to defendants

A criminal case has been opened against employees of the Guard and Escort Regiment for Suspects and Accused of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow for abuse of power. They are accused of handing over phones to the defendants, reports RIA Novosti.

According to court documents, between December 18, 2023 and March 13, 2024, in the premises of the Moscow City Court’s Appellate Building, the suspects provided the defendant with the opportunity to freely interact with other prisoners and provided him with a telephone to put pressure on witnesses and victims.

It is noted that the accused face from three to 10 years of imprisonment.

