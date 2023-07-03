Zelensky and the counteroffensive: “There is no Ukraine without Crimea”

The war in Ukraine will not end as long as Crimea is occupied by Russia. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Cnn. “We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea. And while Crimea remains under Russian occupation, it means only one thing: the war is not over yet“, said the Ukrainian leader interviewed yesterday in Odessa.

Russia has relocated 700,000 children “in recent years”. from the conflict zones of Ukraine in Russian territory”. This was reported by the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin. It’s another day of struggle for theUkrainewhich – as reported by the Air Force – tonight it destroyed 13 of the 17 Russian drones launched on the country; a sign that the population does not give up and indeed, finds new lifeblood in the counter-offensive undertaken for weeks, despite the losses.

Even the president Zelensky confirmed the “fighting” spirit of his countryduring an editorial on the Wall Street Journal ahead of July 4, in which the Ukrainian leader has not spared praise for the United States: “The United States has been and will be the greatest example in history of liberation from tyranny. It broke with centuries of submission to create a new kind of nation, where all are equal and live free; this majestic reality was created on July 4, 1776.

“On February 24, 2022, we Ukrainians made the same choice – continues the president – The American people have been with us and, I am sure, will remain with us until the end. Today, as Americans celebrate their freedom and independence, let’s celebrate with you and imagine the day when every inch of Ukraine will be free from cruel tyranny that seeks to extinguish us.”

War in Ukraine, Medvedev: “The nuclear horizon is getting closer”

