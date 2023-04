How did you feel about the content of this article?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union of Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to NATO expansion, as justified by the Kremlin this Thursday (06).

“The Alliance is expanding towards the Russian border, it is not Russia moving closer to NATO,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when answering a question about Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons. in Belarus, although that’s exactly what Russia did by invading Ukraine.

Therefore, he added, Russia takes measures to guarantee its security.

On Wednesday, Peskov had already pledged that Moscow would take steps to rebalance its security system after Finland’s accession to NATO.

However, he clarified that Russia’s response will not necessarily be immediate, since it is a process that requires “a certain amount of time”.

According to the Kremlin, the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance threatens Russia’s security and interests.

In turn, the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, did not rule out, in a recent speech before Parliament, asking Russia to deploy strategic nuclear weapons.

According to Lukashenko, the “scoundrels” abroad “should understand” and not try to destabilize the situation.

“We will stop at nothing to defend our countries and our peoples,” he added, referring to Moscow and Minsk.