After two drones directly attacked the Kremlin on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday and Moscow promised a forceful response, accusing Kiev of trying to assassinate the president, Vladimir Putin, during the early hours of Thursday the launch of unmanned devices was detected again manned from either side. According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat, Russia has launched 24 drones in the last few hours, of which 18 were shot down. The Kiev army, for its part, has carried out several attacks, two of which have hit fuel infrastructure, one again in the Krasnodar region and the other in the Rostov region. “The invaders launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 drones,” Ignat reported via Telegram. As he reports, “18 of these devices were shot down.” Kiev registered “the highest intensity of attacks since the beginning of the year,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Sergui Popko, who indicated that all the objects were shot down by the anti-aircraft defense system. Its fragments, yes, “fell in various areas of the city”, apparently without causing victims. The night action “lasted three and a half hours” and is already “the third that the capital has suffered in the last three days.” Standard Related News If Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to kill Putin with a drone bombardment against the Kremlin Rafael M. Mañueco Moscow and Kiev, with their infantry entrenched in the front, once again resort to sabotage and night attacks with unmanned devices Ignat has specified that the Russian drones were launched from the North – from the Russian region of Bryansk – and the South – from the coast of the Azov Sea. The port city of Odessa was also targeted by the raid and, despite managing to shoot down 12 drones, three hit a student residence, which caught fire without causing any injuries, local authorities have reported. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force has warned that, with its raids, the Kremlin “tries to exhaust our anti-aircraft defense system, since our stocks of rockets for this purpose are dwindling.” For their part, the Ukrainian drones targeted an oil refinery in the town of Ilski, in the Krasnodar region, and the Novoshakhtinsk petroleum products plant, in neighboring Rostov. In both cases the fuel ignited causing two very intense fires. Ilski is located some 150 kilometers from the fuel depot near the port of Taman that had been attacked 24 hours earlier. The governor of Krasnodar, Veniamín Kondratiev, has not wanted to mention the cause of this latest fire, but his colleague Vasily Gólubev, head of the Rostov Administration, has acknowledged that the flames in Novoshakhtinsk were caused by a drone. “Tonight, near the village of Kiselyovka, Krasnosulinsky district, at the Novoshakhtinsk oil plant, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the structures of the overpass between two workshops of the plant under construction, after which it exploded. », has described. More frequently “The fire that arose as a result of the explosion could be extinguished immediately,” Golubev clarified on his Telegram channel, also stressing that there were no victims. The same thing that Kondratiev came to say regarding the incident that occurred in Ilski where, according to the Russian agency TASS, four Ukrainian drones fell. However, the fire in the fuel tank near Taman took almost a whole day to put out. In recent days, the use of drones to attack refineries or oil deposits by kyiv is becoming more frequent, both in Russia and in the annexed Crimea. The former Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), Igor Guirkin, better known by the pseudonym Strelkov, has stated through his Telegram channel that “a systematic destruction of our storage facilities for fuel on the eve of the strategic offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deprive our group of troops of fuel.” British Intelligence notes in a report that these raids are likely to “force the Russian Federation to modify storage and transport logistics for refueling in order to reduce the risks of attacks.” “These decisions, the definition of the objectives and the means used, everything is dictated to Kiev from Washington” Dmitri Peskov Spokesman for the Kremlin The governor of Voronezh, Alexander Gusev, also reported a drone attack on Thursday. In his words, early in the morning, “the anti-aircraft defense system successfully detected and destroyed an unmanned aircraft over the sky in the Voronezh region (…) there are no casualties or destruction.” He has not clarified, however, what the objective could be. On the other hand, Russia insists that the action against the Kremlin on Wednesday was a “terrorist act” and an attempt to end Putin’s life. This is reiterated by the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoli Antonov, who warns that “there will be a response.” How would Americans react if a certain drone hit the White House, the Capitol, or the Pentagon? The answer for any politician, and even for an ordinary person, is obvious: the punishment would be harsh and inevitable”, he has indicated. Antonov and the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, accuse the United States of being behind the bombing of the Kremlin, precisely against the building that houses Putin’s office and official residence, and reject as “ridiculous” the statements of the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, assuring that his country has nothing to do with the incident. «These decisions, the definition of the objectives and the means used, everything is dictated to kyiv from Washington. We are very aware of this,” Peskov told the press on Thursday.

