Trump, Peskov: “He didn’t do anything good for Russia, but there was dialogue”

During the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States, more and more restrictions were imposed on Russia and nothing good was done, but at least there was a dialogue between the two countries. This was stated by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “You know that during Trump’s presidency nothing particularly good was done for Russia. On the contrary, during Trump’s presidency more and more new restrictions were imposed, and yet there was a dialogue. This could be counted among the positive things,” the spokesman told reporters.

USA 2024, Iran rejects accusations: “No anti-Trump plot”

Meanwhile, Iran has once again forcefully rejected the accusations of American intelligence this morning, reported by the US press, according to which there would have been a Tehran’s Plan to Assassinate Donald Trump weeks before Saturday’s attack. “We firmly reject any involvement in the recent armed attack on Trump and allegations that Iran intended to carry out a similar action,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kananoi said in a statement. “These allegations have malicious political motivations and objectives,” the diplomat said. Iranian threats to Trump are nothing new: Tehran is planning legal action against Trump for his direct role in the 2020 drone assassination in Baghdad of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the external arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The Iranian Mission to the UN – the only official Iranian channel on US soil, as there are no diplomatic relations – had already rejected the accusations hours earlier, calling them “baseless” and “malicious.” According to a senior US national security official, when the intelligence services discovered the Iranian plan weeks ago, the White House warned both the Trump campaign and the intelligence services of the danger, which took additional measures to protect the former president. Iran has called on numerous occasions to “avenge” Soleimani’s death. The late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said two years ago that the umma (the Muslim community) would take revenge with its own hands if Trump were not tried for the assassination of the general. And last year, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, also said in a television interview that “we are trying to kill Trump” for Soleimani’s death.