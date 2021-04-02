Voting within the European stage of the 28th World Travel Awards has begun, and this year Moscow has been announced in five nominations at once. You can vote for the capital of Russia on the official website awards until July 14.

Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina stressed that Moscow has won the key nomination of the competition for two years in a row – in 2019 and 2020.

“Moreover, last year the capital won the title of the best city for travel at both the European and global stages of the award. And as the current winner of the main prize, the Russian capital will again host the grand final – the final award ceremony, ”said Sergunina.

This year Moscow is presented in the nominations: “The best tourist destination in Europe. City ”(Europe’s Leading City Destination),“ Europe’s Leading Festival & Event Destination ”,“ Europe’s Leading Heritage Destination ”.

The capital was also nominated for Europe’s Leading Meeting & Conference Destination and Europe’s Leading City Break Destination.

In addition, the capital’s tourism committee will compete for the victory in the nomination “The best state urban tourism organization in Europe”.

The awards ceremony for the winners of the European stage of the award is expected to take place in Ufa on September 15, and the grand final will be held in Moscow at the end of 2021.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993. It is called the most prestigious in the field of tourism and the most attractive cities for travelers in the world, as well as the best tour operators, airlines, etc. are competing for victory in more than 100 nominations. In 2020, Moscow won in two nominations: “The best tourist destination in Europe. City ”and“ Best Travel Destination for Cultural Heritage Studies in Europe ”.

Since 2018, the My District program has been implemented in Moscow. It involves the development of all 146 districts and settlements of Moscow, regardless of the distance from the city center. On the basis of the wishes of the residents, streets and park areas are being improved, social and medical institutions are being repaired and re-equipped, new cultural spaces and sports grounds appear.