The Moscow authorities have changed the rules for working and visiting nightclubs amid the spread of the coronavirus. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on my blog.

“From October 19, access for workers and visitors to discos, nightclubs, bars and similar entertainment establishments, open from 0:00 am to 6:00 am, will be possible only if phone numbers are registered,” the publication says.

At the entrance to the establishments, a person must scan a QR code or send an SMS to 7377. The fine for breaking the rules will be from 300 to 500 thousand rubles.

Sobyanin explained that the measure is not aimed at containing the virus, but at controlling the spread of infection in the event that one of the visitors is diagnosed with a coronavirus. Those who came into contact with the infected will be notified of this, they will have to take a test for COVID-19.

The mayor indicated that the decision was made after consultations with representatives of the capital’s entertainment establishments. He recalled that in the spring, these institutions became the first victims of restrictions. Now the mayor’s office wants to limit itself to more lenient measures and not to close clubs and bars.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that the situation with the coronavirus is of great concern. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted that the increase in the incidence in the country for the week was about 26 percent. The number of severe patients with COVID-19 in Moscow increased by a quarter over the week.