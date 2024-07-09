Novak named India the main buyer of Russian oil

India has become the main buyer of Russian oil. About this stated Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, excerpt from his interview available in the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The politician explained that compared to 2022, supplies to this country have doubled, reaching 90 million tons. This is approximately 40 percent of India’s total needs. If we compare with the 2021 figure, the volume of oil sold to New Delhi has increased 20 times.