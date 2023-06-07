Due to a passenger giving birth on board, the Moscow-Namangan plane made an emergency landing in Tashkent. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

According to a representative of the airline, on Wednesday, June 7, flight HY9620, p. due to the birth of a passenger, the crew decided to land the ship at the nearest airport in Tashkent. There were 171 passengers on board, the plane landed at 12:42 local time, the woman was hospitalized.

Earlier, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk-Moscow plane made an emergency turn due to the passenger’s illness. The man, who became ill on board, was handed over to the medical team.