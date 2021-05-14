The Moscow Department for Competition Policy has announced a tender for the provision of services for air aromatization in the metro cars of the capital According to published on portal government procurement data, the initial cost of the contract is estimated by the city authorities at 95 million rubles.

“The contractor renders services to improve the quality of air in wagons in the amount of 1944 units <...> by means of air aromatization,” the text of the document says.

It is noted that we are talking about cars of the 81-765 / 766/767 series, that is, through. The equipment that will be used for aromatization will be leased by the contractor. Installation, maintenance and dismantling responsibilities are also the responsibility of the contractor. The results of the tender, involving the introduction of the innovation, will become known after June 15.

The contract with the contractor is going to be concluded for 485 days. At the same time, the mayor’s office did not specify what aromas they plan to surprise the townspeople with. The only requirement in this regard is that they must be safe for people.

Earlier it was reported that payment for travel with the help of a person will be introduced in the Moscow metro. Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov said that Face Pay has been testing at a number of stations for several months.

