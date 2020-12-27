A man died in the Moscow metro while being detained by the police. Video from the scene published Telegram-channel Hue.

The incident took place at the Shchukinskaya station on the evening of December 26. The footage shows how the riotous passenger is trying to detain the police and the security service of the subway. It is noted that the inadequate man began to destroy payment terminals after he failed to replenish the Troika card.

During the arrest, the offender suddenly lost consciousness and died. The doctors who arrived at the scene ascertained his death.

At the moment, the police are checking into the death of a man.

