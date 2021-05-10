In the Moscow metro, the second time in a day, there was a train failure, reported in Telegram-channel of the capital’s Department of Transport.

Due to a passenger falling onto the rails at the Kuntsevskaya station, traffic was interrupted on the section of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line from Molodezhnaya to Kievskaya.

The malfunction lasted about 40 minutes, currently it has been fixed, trains are on schedule. The condition of the fallen person is not reported.

In addition, on the afternoon of May 10, traffic on the section of the Kalininskaya line from Tretyakovskaya to Marxistskaya stopped, and the metro announced that the infrastructure was being checked.

Earlier it became known that the longest escalator will be installed in the Moscow metro. There will be four of them at the future Maryina Roshcha station of the Big Circle Line (BCL), each 130 meters long, which is more than the longest operating escalator in the Moscow metro.

