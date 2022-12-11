Quincy Promes may be Russian. According to reports in the Russian media, his club Spartak Moscow has applied for a passport for the 30-year-old Dutch footballer.



The message was helped by the Russian football reporter Ivan Karpov. He writes on his Telegram channel that there is a good chance that the naturalization of Promes will succeed. He refers to the Brazilian football players Malcom and Claudhino. The duo, who plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg, received Russian nationality last fall.

,,Against Antocha (Promes’ nickname at Spartak, ed.) There is a criminal case related to drugs in his home country,” Karpov writes on Telegram. “And the issuance of a Russian passport to him can be a long sneer to our ‘foreign partners’: look what a cool guy has defected from you to us.”

Promes transferred from FC Twente to Spartak Moscow in 2014. He played there until the summer of 2018, after which he moved to Sevilla. In February 2021, Promes returned from Ajax to Spartak, after it became known in the Netherlands that he would have stabbed a cousin. Promes is also suspected of drug trafficking and involvement in a criminal organization.

In October, a criminal case against the former international started in the Netherlands, which will continue in March. Promes himself was not present at the pro forma hearing.

‘Avoid justice’

He probably wants to avoid legal proceedings in his native country by obtaining the Russian passport, assumes football journalist Aleksandr Prosvetov of the Russian football site Bobsoccer. ,,Promes has long since settled in Russia, where he feels at home. But Russian citizenship would also protect him from possible persecution in his homeland.”

Prosvetov points out that Russia does not extradite its citizens abroad. “I think that is the essence of the initiative. In this case, Spartak is interceding with the authorities for a person who has done a lot for the club and does not want to lose them,” said Prosvetov.

At the same time, he states that Promes will not be able to play for the Russian national team. Apart from the fact that he already has fifty international matches for the Orange squad, and that he is therefore no longer allowed to play for another country according to FIFA rules, Russian law does not allow it either.

“A footballer is considered a foreigner in the Russian league, even if he has a Russian passport. He has no right to play for our national team,” said Prosvetov. See also Expert in an interview: "He says to himself: Who needs a world without Putin?"

‘Just continued’

The lawyer of the attempted murder of a cousin Quincy Promes informed this news site that he did not want to respond today.

Lawyer Yehudi Moszckowicz, who represents the nephew in the lawsuit, calls applying for a Russian passport “a smart move” in the sense that Russia “indeed” does not extradite any nationals. “But that does not mean that the case against Promes will not continue in the Netherlands. He will simply be prosecuted and I think also sentenced,” said the lawyer in a written response to this news site.



Promes will simply be prosecuted and I think also convicted. In that case, he will never be able to leave Russia without being apprehended Yehudi Mosckowicz, attorney for victim Promes

“In the latter case, he will never be able to leave Russia. Because as soon as he sets foot on other soil, he will be arrested on the basis of an arrest request from the Netherlands and will then be extradited by that country.”

Given the possible naturalization of Quincy Promes, according to Moszkowicz, it is a good thing that he had the professional football player’s house seized at the beginning of this year. “So you can see that this was not superfluous.” It concerns a villa in Utrecht that is said to have a value of 1.2 million euros plus an outbuilding of reportedly six tons.

‘Burned like a Russian’

Midfielder Denis Gloesjakov, who played with Promes at Spartak from 2014 to 2018, is enthusiastic about the possible naturalization of the Dutchman. “If he wants to get Russian citizenship, that’s fine. He may not be able to play for the Russian national team, but he has already been in the sauna and tasted home-made vodka! He is branded as a Russian and is on our game board!” Glushakov said in an interview with the newspaper Sport-Ekspres.

Quincy Promes played 23 games for Spartak this season in which he scored seventeen times and gave seven assists. In 2017, he was named Footballer of the Year in Russia. He recently came under negative news as the instigator of a huge brawl during the away match against Zenit Saint Petersburg.