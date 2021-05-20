Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, proposed introducing financial responsibility for citizens who do not take care of their health, and fine them. Her words convey Interfax…

She clarified that in the case when a person does not care about his state of health and he does not undergo any examinations, the rest of the taxpayers pay for him, which, in her opinion, is not entirely fair.

“If a person systematically does not want to take care of his health, then, probably, in part, some, including financial responsibility, he must bear,” – said the deputy mayor.

Rakova noted that the government is trying to do everything possible to simplify the system of check-ups (programs for early diagnosis of diseases), including installing them in accessible places such as parks and the MFC.

On May 11, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the opening of special “health pavilions” in Moscow parks, where residents of the capital will be able to undergo medical examinations. They also have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!