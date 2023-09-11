Deputy head of the Central Election Commission Bulaev congratulated Sobyanin on his re-election as mayor of Moscow

The current mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, is leading in the elections for the head of the capital, which ended on a single voting day on September 10. His victory has already been announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia Nikolai Bulaev, who congratulated policy.

Considering that there are much fewer votes from the classical polling stations, the winner is definitely already known, from all of us here in the hall congratulations to Sergei Semenovich [Собянину] with such a convincing victory Nikolai BulaevDeputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Russia

Speaking about the results of remote electronic voting (DEG), he explained that Sobyanin received more than 2 million votes there.

In addition to him, parliamentarian from the State Duma Dmitry Gusev (party “A Just Russia – For Truth”), vice-speakers of the lower house of parliament Vladislav Davankov (“New People”) and Boris Chernyshev (LDPR), as well as a deputy of the Moscow City Duma Leonid Zyuganov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation).

Second place according to the results of the DEG went to Leonid Zyuganov. The final election results will be announced after the votes have been fully counted.

Sobyanin thanked Muscovites for their support

Sergei Sobyanin noted that the activity that Muscovites showed during the voting in 2023 was the greatest.

“Thanks to them for this civic position,” he said at the public support headquarters.

In addition, he pointed out that the whole country is now going through serious challenges and tests. “Therefore, both the winners and the losers, everyone who participated in the elections, must come together as a single team. When we are united, we are invincible,” the politician emphasized.

Sobyanin has ruled Moscow since 2010

Sergei Sobyanin has served as mayor of Moscow since 2010. In this post, he replaced Yuri Luzhkov, who was dismissed due to the loss of confidence of then President Dmitry Medvedev. In 2013 and 2018, Sobyanin was re-elected by direct vote.

Under Sobyanin, a number of large urban projects began in the capital. For example, in August 2017, Moscow authorities announced the start of a housing renovation program, which, according to the plan, should last 15 years. It involves the demolition of the most dilapidated residential buildings and the resettlement of Muscovites living in them. New houses are being built in place of demolished houses. In July 2023, Sobyanin let me down Interim result of the program: more than 127 thousand Muscovites have already taken part in it, 795 old residential buildings have been partially or completely resettled.

During Sobyanin’s tenure as mayor, the MCC, MCD, Big Circle Line, as well as several dozen new subway stations were launched in Moscow. In addition, large-scale projects for the reconstruction of the center and improvement of the capital’s parks and streets were launched.