Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the capital’s authorities will stop collecting unpaid fines for violations of the coronavirus restrictions.

It was further reported that the city government would also compensate residents, individual businessmen and legal entities for such fines previously paid.

The text published in the Moscow Mayor’s blog says: “Fine imposed by the executive authorities of Moscow and its subsidiaries are subject to compensation for violation of all Covid restrictions, with the exception of non-compliance with the regime of isolation at home during illness with Covid-19.”

This, and the “Covid amnesty” will enter into force on June 1, while the authorities estimate the size of this program at 13.6 billion rubles.

To recover the value of such paid fines, it will be necessary to contact the Public Services Center, whose branches are spread throughout the country, no later than December 31 of this year.

Completing the procedure requires presenting a document of the decision to impose the fine, a receipt for the value paid, and submitting an application, the forms of which are available on the Moscow city website.