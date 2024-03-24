Putin launches his revenge after the massacre in Moscow: missiles on Kiev

Vladimir Putin's revenge has begun. On the Moscow massacre, decided to downplay the jihadist trail, despite the claims, and to amplify the alleged contacts of the attackers with Ukraine. The reason? According to Repubblica and la Stampa, it would be simple: to have the excuse to relaunch and expand its war strategy, at the same time compacting the internal front and giving a profile of “justice” to its military action. It is no coincidence that the Russian government uses the same word applied to the Ukrainian government to define the attackers, “Nazis”.

Russian forces launched airstrikes on Kiev and the western Lviv region in the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian sources reported. “Explosions in the capital. Air defense is working. Don't leave the shelters,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. The governor of the Lviv region, Maksim Kozitski, reported rocket attacks in the Stryi district, south of the city of Lviv. The Ukrainian army said an air alert had been issued for the entire country.

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces (RSZ) said that “intense activity of long-range aircraft from the Russian Federation” was “observed overnight.” “All necessary procedures have been activated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and the RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation,” it said in a statement. In recent weeks, Russia and Ukraine have intensified their aerial bombardment of each other. Moscow had done so with the launch of dozens of missiles on Friday and the use of explosive drones against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Intact, a video apparently shot by the attackers of the concert hall near Moscow has been spread on the social network accounts usually used by the jihadist group of the Islamic State (IS). This was reported by the Site group, specialized in anti-terrorism research. The video, lasting one minute and 31 seconds, shows several individuals with blurry faces, armed with assault rifles and knives, in what appears to be the hall of the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, north-west of the Russian capital. The attackers fired several machine gun bursts, many inert bodies were scattered and a fire can be seen in the background. The video appeared on a Telegram account that Site believes belongs to Amaq, the communications arm of ISIS.