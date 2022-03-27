In little more than a month that the war has been going on in Ukraine, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has not managed to break the Ukrainian resistance in four weeks of military campaigna, despite the fact that the high military commanders of that country assure that the operation “is proceeding as planned.” Ukraine, for its part, assures that the front is practically frozen, with small local victories of its units.

Despite the contradiction in the statements, Russia announced this Friday that it will now concentrate its offensive in the east of the country, specifically in the east (in Donbas), and that it is now entering a new phase of its military operation. Something that has been read as a change of objectives by the Kremlin on Ukrainian soil.

From the beginning, the goal of the Russian military intervention was to “demilitarize” Ukraine. And while the Russian General Staff has reported that the bombing has totally destroyed the Ukrainian navy and “almost completely” Aviation and Air Defense, the truth is that Ukraine now says that it wants to go on the counteroffensive and has asked the West for more military help for this plan.

Today, after a month of hostilities, the Russian Army controls 54% of Donetsk, where the bulk of the Ukrainian forces are deployed, and 93% of Lugansk. See also Philippines start presidential campaign to succeed Rodrigo Duterte - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Late this week, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on the city of Kherson in the south of the country, the only major urban center completely conquered by Russia, which is now in “dispute”, according to a senior official from the Department of Defense. United States defense.

“It would be an important advance” for the kyiv troops on the southern front. There have also been clashes between Russian forces and the Ukrainian resistance in the towns of Bucha and Irpin, on the outskirts of kyiv (northwest of the capital), according to information from the Pentagon. The troops even intensified their offensive this week in kyiv, but had to withdraw after intense fighting.

According to British intelligence, the counterattacks of the Ukrainian Army and the difficulties of the Russian forces with their supply lines “have allowed Ukraine to reoccupy cities and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers east” of the Ukrainian capital. The kyiv army has resorted to the Javelin anti-armor missile, which has become the weapon of the resistance and which has been provided by the United States.

While the Russian army’s advance on the ground appears to be stalling, the invading air force is increasing its bombardment, particularly in the Kie region.v, in Chernihiv (north) and around the separatist regions of Donbas, detailed the official.

On the military casualties that Russia has suffered this month there is a lot of speculation according to the side. Russia admitted this Friday that more than 1,300 of its soldiers have died and more than 3,800 have been wounded. However, from the West they say that casualties could be more and even reach 7,000.

Moscow’s priority objective in the short term is to take Mariupol and then expel Ukrainian troops from Donbas.

The fight, however, in practice continues in favor of Russia. kyiv, of course, will have its limitations in this counterattack plan against one of the most powerful armies in the world.

And for this reason, the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelenski, asked during the three summits that were held in Brussels (Belgium) that NATO send more weapons to its army not only to defend itself, but also to attack. Zelensky called for “unrestricted military aid” to enable him to go from resistance to offense. Alliance members have maintained a steady shipment of weapons to Ukraine, but these are mainly defensive devices.

“We are in no hurry,” commented Vladislav Shurigin, an analyst for Zavtra magazine and a former fighter, of the alleged slowdown in the Russian advance. In his opinion, the campaign has been a success so far, as Moscow has not only disabled the bulk of Ukraine’s military infrastructure, but has also immobilized the enemy army, which is unable to launch a counteroffensive.

Shurigin considers that Moscow’s priority objective in the short term is to take Mariupol and then expel the Ukrainian troops from the Donbas between the city of Kramatorsk and the outskirts of Donetsk, which he estimates at about 75,000 men.yes

Beyond the military plane, since the invasion began, more than 3.7 million people have fled abroad. In addition, more than a thousand civilians have been killed in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

