FLY. Russian authorities have defined the two managers of an LGBTQ bar as “terrorists and extremists” after their arrest at the beginning of March and pending trial against them, in what is the first criminal case of this kind following the new wave of repression against sexual minorities in the Russian Federation. In November the Russian Supreme Court banned the so-called «international LGBT movement» for «extremism», which was the reason for the arrest of the administrator of the Pose bar, Diana Kamilianova, 28, and the artistic director Alexandre Klimov, 21 years, in Orenburg, southwestern Russia earlier this month. They face up to 10 years in prison on charges of “extremism” and “promoting non-traditional sexual relations among bar patrons”, and the Orenburg court said they will remain in custody until May 18.

The police raided the bar on March 9th. The arrests come amid an ultra-conservative shift that has accelerated since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine, portraying the conflict as a battle against the West and its liberal values. In December 2022, Putin expanded the 2013 law banning the promotion of “non-traditional” relationships with children to criminalize any positive public mention of LGBTQ people or relationships.