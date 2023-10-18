The Russian Foreign Ministry described the “recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” as a global disaster.

It demanded that Israel “provide satellite images to prove that it was not behind the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.”

Israel bombed Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the death of at least 500 people, in an incident condemned by many countries and the United Nations.

Israel claimed that the Islamic Jihad movement was behind the bombing of the hospital, and that it was the result of a missile that failed to launch, which the movement denied.

The Jihad movement said that it had not fired rockets from that area nor at the time the hospital was bombed.

Earlier, Russia proposed adding condemnation of the attack on Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital, which killed hundreds, to the resolution drafted by Brazil and the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on it today, Wednesday.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the United Nations, said via the Telegram application, “Today we completed the amendment related to denouncing the raids on Gaza by denouncing the raid on the National Arab Hospital.”