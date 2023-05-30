AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/30/2023 – 6:15 am

Share



Russia announced on Tuesday (30) that it shot down eight Ukrainian drones launched against Moscow and the vicinity of the capital, an unprecedented attack that coincides with the third wave of Russian bombings against Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in 24 hours.

The Russian Ministry of Defense denounced a “terrorist attack” by Kiev and said it neutralized the eight drones with its anti-aircraft defense batteries and electronic warfare systems.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Serguei Sobyanin, said two people were slightly injured in the attack, which took place overnight and caused “minor damage to several buildings”.

“All emergency services in the city have been triggered (…) No one has been seriously injured so far,” Sobianin wrote in Telegram.

The action against Moscow comes at a time when attacks on Russian territory are multiplying. Last week there was a major incursion in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine. Kiev has not claimed any operation.

Shortly before the Moscow drone strike was announced, Ukraine said one person had died in a new “large-scale attack” against Kiev overnight, the third in just 24 hours.

“From 11:30 pm to 4:30 am (5:30 pm to 10:30 pm GMT, Monday), Russian occupation troops attacked Ukraine with 31 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones, but 29 were shot down, almost all near the capital and in the sky. from Kiev,” announced the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

“One person died, one woman was hospitalized, two victims received medical attention on the spot,” said Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Several Russian missiles were launched during the Monday against Kiev, which provoked scenes of panic in the streets, after a night of bombings. Many residents sought underground shelters, in particular metro stations.

– Abandoned buildings –

In Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, explosions are part of everyday life. However, Moscow and nearby locations have rarely been attacked by drones since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

Images posted on social media show traces of smoke in the sky. Others show a destroyed window in a building.

Witnesses quoted by Russian news agencies said a drone “entered an apartment” on the 14th floor of a residential building.

“There was no explosion. The police asked all residents to leave the apartments,” a witness told the Ria Novosti agency.

According to Sobianin, authorities ordered the evacuation of two residential buildings in Moscow hit by drones.

Residents “will be able to return to apartments after completion of work by special services,” said the mayor of the Russian capital.

“This morning, residents of some districts of Moscow heard explosions: it was our anti-aircraft defense system,” announced the governor of the region, Andrei Vorobiov.

He urged residents to remain calm and insisted that “all emergency services are working”.

Russia’s Committee of Inquiry, responsible for the main investigations in the country, said in a statement that it was looking into the crash of drones in Moscow and said that several drones were shot down as they approached the capital.

Moscow and its region, more than 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, have almost not been targets of drone attacks, but this type of operation has been recorded with more intensity in recent weeks in other areas of Russian territory.

In early May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin, the seat of Russian power, in an attack blamed on Ukraine.

Drone attacks against military bases and energy infrastructure in Russia have also been recorded.























