Moscow has reduced the interval of movement of trains in the subway to a record 80 seconds. About it February 18 reported metropolitan department of transport.

“Recently, we tested the system on domestic software in the maximum load mode, and we managed to achieve the shortest interval of movement between trains in the world – about 80 seconds, and confirm in practice the reliability and uninterrupted operation of its work,” Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of the Capital, quotes Telegram- deptrans channel.

According to the department, this is the shortest interval of movement of metro trains in the world.

On the Circle Line of the Moscow Metro, trains changed each other at stations faster than in the metro of Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Beijing. This was achieved due to the fact that up to 45 trains ran on both tracks.

Now, during peak hours, the waiting time for trains has decreased by 6-10 seconds, and the carriages have become freer thanks to 2.5 thousand additional seats, the deptrans noted.

Earlier, on February 6, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin cited statistics that since 2011, 69 new metro stations have been opened in the city, exactly the same as in the previous 42 years. An estimated 1.2 million passengers use the new metro stations on a weekday, for whom the opening of new lines and stations has reduced travel time by 20 to 30 minutes per day.