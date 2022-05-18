According to the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a meeting was held to discuss the preparation of a new version of the concept of Russian foreign policy, in accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that: “The meeting discussed the tasks of Russian foreign policy in light of the fundamentally changing geopolitical realities, which developed as a result of unleashing the hybrid war. Declared against our country, under the pretext of the situation in Ukraine, including the revival of a racist view of Europe from the cave of Russophobia, to abolish Russia and everything that is Russian.

And she continued, “Washington, having completely subjugated the West, has crossed the point of no return in its obsession with asserting its complete hegemony over the world at any cost, and suppressing the objective process of forming a multipolar world.”

Observers and experts believe that this step means that the tension between Moscow and Washington has reached dangerous levels, making it imperative to reconsider the overall rules of the game and the clash between the two sides in the international arena, in a manner that is commensurate with the world after the Ukrainian war, which represents the most serious international crisis since World War II.

Observers go so far as to say that this moment is almost becoming a turning point in the scene of international relations and balances, and that the formula of the post-Cold War world and the disintegration of the former Soviet Union is almost breathing, in favor of the emergence of forces and roles that demand pluralism.

Commenting on the Russian decision to reconsider and redraw the concept of Russian foreign policy, Dr. Muhammad Saleh Al-Harbi, a strategist and researcher in international relations, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “We are on the cusp of this war entering its fourth month, and it is a war completely different from conventional wars. As usual, we are witnessing a war that is multifaceted on both fronts and fields. It is an energy and gas war, a technological and information war, a psychological and intelligence war, and so forth.

He added: “To the extent that the entire world is standing on its tiptoes due to its severe impact on the repercussions of this dangerous war, especially on food security for the whole world, and the disruption and damage to supply and supply chains in this context, to the extent that international and international organizations are talking about the start of a global food crisis, and the ghost of famine. Even in many parts of the world due to the consequences of the Ukrainian crisis.”

Al-Harbi continues: “We are in front of drawing a new geopolitical map for control and influence around the world, based on the results of the bone-breaking war and its future repercussions, and in the meantime, the bets of gaining time and attrition and who will scream in pain and pain before the other are wrestling, but in the end it is necessary to reach compromises because the cost It is very expensive for the world as a whole, as more than 52 countries have become reluctant to pay their debts, and 12 countries have become completely unable to pay them.

Accordingly, the strategic and military expert believes that: “This Russian declaration is completely consistent with Moscow’s endeavor to employ and activate its various pressure cards and tools against Washington and NATO, by working to reconsider its foreign policies towards them, and it had previously even issued a list of unfriendly countries presented by the United States.” .

Thus, he adds: “The warring and conflicting countries usually exchange punitive measures in times of crises and wars, and their overall positions and policies have declined in light of this, especially since the massive financial injection by the West towards Ukraine, whose infrastructure is almost completely destroyed by the Russian army, which separated Almost the eastern and southern Ukrainians from the rest of the country, proves that the game is open and that the war is in fact between Russia and America.”

It is a frantic, full-fledged war between the Russian and Atlantic parties, as Al-Harbi sees it, adding: “Thus, revisions and amendments in foreign policies and in the entirety of defense, economic, security and other domains, is expected from both sides of the conflict, and accordingly we can understand this Moscow declaration of its intention to crystallize a concept What is new for Russia’s foreign policy, in light of this war and the international alignments and positioning it has brought about, means that we are facing a new world that is taking shape that requires reshaping policies and strategies.”