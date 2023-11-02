Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow in the near future. This was announced on November 2 by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

“In the near future, we are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow,” she said during a briefing.

Speaking about the meeting between the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan, held in Georgia on October 27, the diplomat emphasized that Moscow welcomes “any contacts that help relieve tension or irritation between Baku and Yerevan.”

Prior to this, on October 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a telephone conversation, discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan. As stated in the statement of the diplomatic department, steps towards this should be carried out on the basis of trilateral agreements from 2020–2022, including the preparation of a peace treaty, unblocking of transport communications and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on October 26 that Russia is making efforts to help Armenia and Azerbaijan conclude a peace treaty. According to him, this is necessary to stabilize the situation and achieve a positive life in the entire region.

On October 23, Lavrov, following a meeting in the “3+3” format, stated that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia had been largely resolved, and that all that remained was for the parties to take further practical steps to normalize relations. Moscow, as the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, is ready to help launch the process of delimiting the border between the two countries in practice.

In early October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration recognizing the borders of Azerbaijan. So, they included Nagorno-Karabakh.

This happened after the conflict escalated in 2023, when the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on September 19, as a result of anti-terrorism measures, took control of Nagorno-Karabakh and demanded the complete withdrawal of Armenian military personnel from there. The next day, the parties agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities. At the end of September, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree according to which it will cease to exist on January 1.