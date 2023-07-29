Putin: Moscow is ready to look for ways to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday evening, July 28, held a meeting with a delegation of leaders of seven African participating countries on Ukraine, during which he declared Moscow’s readiness to seek ways to peacefully resolve the conflict, despite the line of Western countries to act only in their own interests in any international conflict.

Did they forget that they ruined the situation in Sudan? Have they forgotten what they did in Syria? They wanted to spit on the UN Charter, they remember international law only when they believe that these tools can be used against someone, in this case against Russia Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of the Russian state stressed that if Western states want someone to observe the UN Charter and other acts of international law, then they themselves must comply with these same norms. However, Putin noted, this does not mean that Russia does not want and does not strive for a peaceful resolution of any conflict.

On observance of the UN Charter

Speaking about the observance of the UN Charter, Putin stressed that its principles must be respected by other countries. “There should be no double standards, unilateral sanctions, attempts to ensure one’s security at the expense of others,” the Russian president said.

He also pointed out that Moscow does not violate the founding document of the world organization.

We are being told today that we are violating the UN charter. I do not think so. On the contrary, I am sure that we are acting in full accordance with the UN Charter Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On the situation around Ukraine

Continuing the theme of Ukraine, Putin stressed that Russia did not refuse negotiations around the conflict and was ready to continue the dialogue. He recalled that Kyiv has issued a special regulatory framework that prohibits negotiations with Moscow.

For our part, we have never refused negotiations, we have always said that we are ready to continue the dialogue Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In addition, the Russian leader said that he did not understand the desire of the West to drag Ukraine into NATO, since it gained independence on the basis of a declaration in which “it is written in black and white” that it is a neutral state.

“Why the West began to draw Ukraine into NATO is not very clear to us,” he added. According to him, this creates a threat to Russian interests. Earlier, Putin called the threat of Ukraine’s entry into NATO one of the reasons for Russia’s special operation. In his opinion, Ukraine’s entry into the alliance will not increase the security of the country itself, but will make the world much more vulnerable and lead to additional tension in the international arena.

African plan

Addressing the heads of African states, the Russian leader noted that Moscow had carefully studied their proposals to resolve the situation in Ukraine and was taking them seriously. The ideas of the countries of Africa echo the provisions of the peace plan, which was presented in February by China. This is reported RIA News.

Of course, we greatly appreciate your balanced approach, as well as the fact that you have not supported and do not support anti-Russian rhetoric, anti-Russian campaign Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The African peace plan to end the conflict in Ukraine was presented by the President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa in June. The main component of the initiative is the speedy settlement of the conflict through negotiations along the diplomatic path. In addition, the document proposes “de-escalation from both sides so that the world finds a way to come and resolve the situation.”

In addition, the plan refers to ensuring the sovereignty of countries and peoples in accordance with the UN Charter, ensuring the movement of grain and fertilizers from Moscow and Kiev, supporting victims of hostilities, restoring destroyed infrastructure, resolving the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war and interaction with African countries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about Kyiv’s readiness to discuss a peace plan with African countries, but on one condition – it should not include freezing the conflict. In addition, any plan “cannot be based on the idea of ​​legal or actual transfer of the territories of Ukraine under the control of Russia,” he stressed.