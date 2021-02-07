In Moscow and the Moscow region, they proposed to launch social carpooling – this is the joint transportation of passengers in private cars plying between public transport stops and distant residential areas, follows from the strategy for the development of the regional transport system until 2035 (available to Izvestia).

The document is being finalized by the Ministry of Transport, taking into account the involved departments, its approval is expected in the first quarter of 2021. A representative of the ministry confirmed to Izvestia the consideration of the project proposed by the developers of the strategy. The ANO Directorate of the Moscow Transport Hub, which ordered the strategy, did not comment on the initiative until the document was agreed and approved. A representative of the Moscow Region Department of Transport told Izvestia that the department is still studying the strategy and foreign experience. At the time of publication, the Moscow Department of Transport did not respond to Izvestia’s inquiry.

The project provides for the development of a mobile application: through it, users will be able to order a “social” car to get from the suburban railway hubs to remote residential areas inaccessible to public transport, the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia. It is possible to implement the project by 2025, the ministry said. Any car owner, including taxi drivers, will be allowed to connect to the service, the main thing is to meet the established conditions. And the state can subsidize the transportation of passengers to the nearest bus stop, the document says.

