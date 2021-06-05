Moscow topped the National Rating of the Investment Climate in Russia for the third year in a row. The results were announced during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). website the mayor of the capital.

According to preliminary data from Rosstat, the volume of investments in the Moscow economy in 2020 amounted to 3.6 trillion rubles. The Moscow share in the all-Russian volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 18 percent. In addition, the capital accounts for about half of Russia’s foreign direct investment.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the development of the city has not stopped even despite the pandemic. After its peak, most of the business sectors in the capital not only achieved their previous indicators, but also made a step forward, he added.

The national rating of the investment climate assesses the efforts of regional authorities to create favorable conditions for doing business, and also identifies the best solutions applied in practice.

