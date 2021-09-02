Alexei Nesnov, investigator of the Moscow department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, who was investigating high-profile cases, is suspected of receiving $ 2.5 million. He disappeared and was put on the federal wanted list. About it TASS a law enforcement source said.

According to him, the defendant in the case is charged with receiving money for solving the issue in the case of the owners of the Merlion company, accused of attempting to kill a former employee. The source noted that Nesnov left Russia before the searches were carried out in the corruption case that was brought against him.

Nesnov led the investigation of the criminal case against the owners of the Merlion company, and was also involved in embezzlement at the Vostochny cosmodrome and the kidnapping of the minor son of lawyer Konstantin Skrypnik.

On September 1, it was reported that FSB officers conducted a search at an employee of the capital’s head office of the TFR.

The co-owner of the IT company Merlion Oleg Karchev is accused of setting fire to the house of the former general director of the same company Vyacheslav Simonenko. The case also includes co-owners of Merlion Aleksey Abramov and Vladislav Mangutov. According to the investigators, in 2015 they decided to organize the murder of Symonenko, as he, leaving the post of the general director of the company, wanted to receive $ 4.5 million. On September 5, 2015, two malefactors with Molotov cocktails tried to burn a businessman along with his house.