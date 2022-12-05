The Kremlin investigates two explosions at two Russian air bases located a long way from the front, in the interior of the country. In one of them, in addition, three soldiers have lost their lives. According to several local media, it would be a premeditated attack, since at least one drone exploded in one of the facilities.

The hypothesis of a Ukrainian attack seems to be confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry itself, which has attributed the explosions to “Soviet-made unmanned aircraft” launched by Ukraine. kyiv was silent about the episode, but a presidential adviser has hinted at its authorship. “If you launch things into other countries’ airspace too often, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to where they left,” Mikhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

The first explosion occurred at the Diaghilevo airbase, located in the Ryazan Oblast, about 200 kilometers from Moscow. It has happened in a parking area and has affected a fuel truck. As a consequence, three soldiers have died, according to the Kremlin. Iliushin-76 tankers are deployed at this base.

The second took place near the city of Engels, in the Saratov Oblast, more than 700 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. No fatalities have been reported, but two Tu-95 strategic bombers, which are part of the Russian deterrence forces, have been destroyed.

mass bombing



A few hours after the attacks, Russia has carried out a massive bombardment against Ukrainian cities. The most serious has taken place in the south of the country, in Zaporizhia, where at least two people have died, according to the authorities. The attack has also affected the country’s electrical infrastructure, reports the state company Ukrenergo without detailing the places or what type of facilities had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that his air defenses had shot down the majority of Russian missiles, “60 out of 70”. Moscow, for its part, indicates that “each and every one of the seventeen objectives was achieved.”

The Ukrainian attack is the most far-reaching carried out by kyiv troops, after the bombardment in August of an airfield located on the Crimean peninsula. The Russian president was precisely on the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 this Monday. Vladimir Putin has visited the reconstruction works of the bridge that connects Crimea with mainland Russia, destroyed by a truck bomb last October. This is Putin’s first visit to a place directly affected by the war since it began.