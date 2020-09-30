In Moscow, the home regime for the elderly and people with chronic diseases is established until October 28. According to the City News Agency “Moscow”, the corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

As a reminder, from September 28, Moscow introduced a home regime for residents over 65 and suffering from chronic diseases.

Sobyanin explained that “a significant increase in the number of detected cases of coronavirus” is now being recorded in the capital, and with the onset of cold weather, an increase in colds will begin.

Elderly Muscovites are advised not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

Exceptions are cases of seeking medical help, following to work, going to grocery stores and pharmacies, walking pets and taking out the trash.

Earlier, Sergei Sobyanin said that the system of social services and support for people who must stay at home has resumed work in Moscow. Those observing the home regime will be able to order free home delivery of food, medicine and other essentials, get sick leave, and also use the telemedicine center and receive psychological assistance.

Also, on behalf of the mayor, the heating season has begun ahead of schedule in the capital.

Note that over the past day, 8,232 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia, 160 patients with COVID-19 died.