Moscow imposes sanctions on prominent European officials

Russia announced today, Friday, the imposition of sanctions on eight prominent European officials from the European Union countries, in response to the sanctions imposed by the European Union in March on Russian officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that “the European Union continues its policy based on unlawful unilateral restrictions targeting Russian citizens and organizations.”

The German news agency said that the sanctions also affect Vera Gorova, Vice President of the European Commission.

The statement said that Russia is responding with this, in particular to the sanctions imposed by the European Union on March 2 and 22 on senior Russian officials, in what Moscow considered a step aimed at “taking on an open challenge to the independence of Russian domestic and foreign policies.”

On March 2, the European Union announced its decision to impose restrictions on four Russian citizens responsible, in its view, for serious human rights violations.

These measures included, in particular, a ban on entering the territory of the European Union and the freezing of the assets of these officials, including the head of the Russian Investigation Commission, Alexander Bastrichen and Attorney General Igor Krasnov.