Moscow has expanded the list of European Union officials who are banned from entering the country. About it reported on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Russian retaliatory measures affected, first of all, the leaders of individual European PMCs operating in various regions of the world, which for some reason do not cause allergies in Brussels European officials,” the report says. The list also includes security officials, politicians and officials of the European Union.

The European Union continues its illegal, destructive and senseless policy of unilateral restrictions. All European officials who have fallen under the restrictions are charged with “personal responsibility for promoting anti-Russian policies and “imposing” measures that infringe on the legitimate rights of Russian-speaking residents and the media Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

“We invite Brussels to heed the increasingly active voices of sane Europeans calling for the abandonment of the sanctions policy that undermines international law and is obviously a dead end,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow noted. It is reported that the corresponding note was sent to the Delegation of the European Union in Russia.

EU Regrets

EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said the EU regrets Russia’s decision to ban a number of EU representatives from entering the country. His statement is available on the website of the service.

The European Union deplores the decision announced on Friday by the Russian authorities to ban an unspecified number of representatives of EU member states and institutions from entering Russia. This decision is devoid of any legal justification and transparency and will cause a corresponding reaction. Peter Stano official representative of the EU Foreign Service

The EU statement also notes that Moscow’s move “will cause an appropriate reaction.” Such a move continues to “heat up the atmosphere of tension in Europe instead of contributing to de-escalation,” the agency concluded.

Counter-sanctions

The EU allowed the introduction of new sanctions against Russia due to the situation around Ukraine, as well as expanding the list of persons who are prohibited from entering the territory of Russia. This was announced at a briefing by a senior official in the European Commission (EC), reports RIA News.

Since we are preparing sanctions, we are also preparing for possible counter-sanctions, and in our opinion, the energy market is something that needs to be paid close attention to. representative of the European Commission

According to him, against this background, EU Commission employees are assessing scenarios for interruptions in Russian gas supplies, and are also communicating with other partners to provide gas to the EU.

“Invented Attack Scenario”

Despite statements from the West, Moscow considers even the idea of ​​a military conflict between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine unacceptable. This was stated at a briefing by Alexei Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone. He stressed that the Western curators of Ukraine have a different point of view.

It seems that they intend to stick firmly to the scenario he invented, according to which Russia should attack Ukraine, turning the entire Western world against itself. When something does not go according to plan, they artificially escalate the situation: they give orders to evacuate their embassies from Kiev, increase arms supplies, shout even louder about the mythical Russian threat Alexey Zaitsev Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat

Earlier, Zaitsev drew attention to the fact that the West is trying to quarrel the historically kindred peoples of Russia and Ukraine. The representative of the Foreign Ministry is sure: “without the so-called Western “help”” the conflict in the east of Ukraine would have been resolved. The representative of the department is sure: “without the so-called Western “help”” the conflict in the east of Ukraine would have been resolved. Zaitsev emphasized that Moscow in no way wants a war with Kiev.