Moscow | Hundreds gathered to support the presidential bid of jailed ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin

Girkin, who harshly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, lost his freedom in the summer, but still plans to run for office in the elections.

More than 300 people gathered in a Moscow hotel on Sunday to organize a protest against a jailed extremist nationalist by Igor Girkin support event, reports news agency AFP.

The event supported Girkin's efforts to run for office in the presidential elections in Russia in March.

Ultra-nationalist war blogger and former separatist commander in eastern Ukraine Girkin announced in November through his contact person, that he intends to run for the current president in the elections Vladimir Putin against.

Since elections in Russia are not democratic, it is practically clear that Putin will win over his opponent.

Girkin is a vocal critic of Putin. He has called Russia's military strategy in Ukraine “too friendly”. Criticism of Putin was also the reason for Girkin's arrest in July.

Girkin is also known as Igor Strelkov.

News agency An electrician interviewed by AFP Mikhail Filippov says that he traveled to the event organized in Moscow on Sunday from Novosibirsk, Siberia. Filippov said he believed that Girkin “would take the position of (Russia's) highest-ranking commander seriously and would not let anyone fool him.”

According to AFP, the event was attended by a large number of women, the elderly and war veterans. The participants visibly supported Girkin, as many were wearing t-shirts with his picture. T-shirts and badges read in Russian “Freedom for Strelkov!”

“Strelkov has numerous supporters at the front”, a veteran who fought in Donbass in 2014 Yevgeny Skripnik told an AFP reporter.

Former Girkin, the commander of the Donetsk “People's Republic” army, was one of the key figures in 2014 when Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Last year, Girkin was one of three men sentenced to life in prison by a Dutch court for downing a Malaysia Airlines plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.