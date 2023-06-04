The International Charity Golf Tournament was held in Moscow on June 3rd.

“Our tournament has rather deep goals. We are very pleased that over the years we have been supported by our friends: diplomats, athletes, business representatives and many other participants. All the funds raised today will be transferred to funds to support children in difficult life situations,” said Vyacheslav Fatin, Acting Head of the Main Directorate for Servicing the Diplomatic Corps at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Dmitry Grachev, a representative of the Important People Charitable Foundation, which helps children with spinal muscular atrophy, shared his observations that athletes taking the field as part of the tournament and guys struggling with serious illnesses are similar in some sense.

“Everyone who copes with this disease is great fellows. And I thought about this today: Olympic athletes, world champions, have risen on stage, and in a sense they are similar to such children, because they overcome serious trials and great workloads. And they are great fellows that achieve their goals, despite the difficulties they face,” he said.

Grachev expressed his gratitude to the people who support those who are faced with difficulties in life.

As part of the event, pupils of the boarding school under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia demonstrated dance and song numbers, which became a bright decoration of the opening ceremony. The tournament was attended by 60 golfers, including diplomats from Vietnam and South Africa, as well as ambassadors from the Dominican Republic, Zambia, Kenya and Myanmar.

Earlier, on April 24, the press service of the distributor of all-Russian state lotteries reported that over five years the winners of the Stoloto lotteries have transferred more than 34 million rubles to the Podari Zhizn charity fund. It is noted that for the first quarter of this year, the winners sent 1.1 million rubles to the fund.