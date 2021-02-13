The Russian capital, Moscow, witnessed heavy snowfall, and it is likely to break the daily record set almost 70 years ago.

Yevgeny Tishkovitz, head of the Phobos Weather Center in Moscow, said, “Snowfall in the capital can hold up to the absolute record for today, and it is likely to reach 60 cm,” adding that the snow height in the Nimchinkov region, on the outskirts of Moscow may I reached 71 cm. “

The Meteorological Office in the Russian capital, Moscow, confirmed in a statement that “snowfall has broken the daily record recorded more than half a century ago for precipitation equivalent to 7 mm of snow, as 9 mm of snow was recorded in the city, which represents 25.” % Of the average monthly precipitation estimated at 36 mm in February.

The statement added that “snowfall will reach its peak between midnight and three o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, February 13th, after which the snow will stop completely on Saturday evening, and the increase in snowfall in Moscow will be within days from 25 to 35 cm.”

In 1950, the Russian capital, Moscow, set a record high snow, reaching 56 cm.