Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree establishing a living wage in the capital for 2021. The corresponding document was published on Tuesday, January 19, on the official website of the mayor.

“To establish the size of the subsistence minimum in the city of Moscow for 2021: per capita – 18,029 rubles, for the able-bodied population – 20,589 rubles, for pensioners – 13,496 rubles, for children – 15,582 rubles,” the text says document…

Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the capital in the Moscow government for social development, is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the resolution.

On January 9, it was reported that the size of the subsistence minimum in Russia for 2021 will be 11,653 rubles. As it was specified, the corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

For the working-age population it will be 12,792 rubles, for children – 11,303 rubles, and for pensioners – 10,022 rubles.

Since the new year, the minimum wage (minimum wage) has been increased. Its size was 12,792 rubles.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the minimum wage should be increased as much as possible. Then the head of state also recalled that recently the minimum wage was equated to the cost of living.