Another 23 patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow over the past day. This is reported by the capital’s headquarters for the fight against infection in its Telegram…

Thus, the number of deaths of patients with coronavirus in the capital exceeded 5.2 thousand. A total of 5203 people died.

The death toll in Moscow exceeded 20 for the first time since mid-summer: on July 16, 24 patients with coronavirus died in the capital. The day before, 16 deaths were reported.

In total, more than 287 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected in the capital. More than 246 thousand of them have recovered. For all the time in Russia, about 1.1 million cases were found.

