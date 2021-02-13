Snowfall in Moscow broke the record for daily rainfall. Already 15 millimeters of precipitation has fallen, which is over 65 percent of the monthly norm. Mikhail Leus, specialist of the Phobos center, told about this on Saturday, February 13. Writes about it RIA News…

He noted that the maximum precipitation value was last reached in 2019, when 13.6 millimeters of precipitation fell in the capital.

It is specified that on February 12, the height of the snowdrifts was 40 centimeters – this is the highest level for the entire current period of winter. According to these indicators, a similar record was recorded on February 13, 1956, when the height of the snow cover was 60 centimeters.

Leus also said that by the evening of February 13 “snowfalls and blizzards will subside.” “Next, cloudy weather is expected, snowfalls will continue, blizzards in places, and at times the manifestations of bad weather will be strong,” added the forecaster.

Earlier, during the “snow collapse” due to snowfall, drivers were advised to leave in advance, take a “frost-free” with them, reduce the usual speed and increase the distance with other cars.