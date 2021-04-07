About 150 cultural centers and libraries of the capital have prepared a special program dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s space flight, which took place on April 12, 1961. Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina told about it.

“In April, libraries and cultural centers are holding a series of classes dedicated to the anniversary of the first manned space flight. By the end of the month, there will be about 200 educational and creative programs. All events will be united by the theme of space. The formats are very different – from master classes and lectures to quests and performances. It will be interesting for both children and their parents, “the website quotes Sergunina. mos.ru…

So, on April 7 at 17:00 in the library number 161 (Zagorodnoe highway, building 9, building 1) a lecture “Earth through the window” will be held, where visitors will be told about the history of the names of the constellations and the choice of candidates for the first ever flight into space.

On April 10, at 14:00, a lecture on the history of the development of domestic and world aviation and cosmonautics will be held in the central children’s library No. 226 (Khimki Boulevard, 16, building 1); quests and master classes will also be organized for children.

In the cultural center “Inspiration” (Litovskiy Boulevard, 7) on April 11 at 12:00 the play “Three Cosmonauts” will take place.

On April 12 at 15:00 in the cultural center “Rublevo” (Vasily Botylev street, building 43), a quest for children will be held, and on April 13 at 19:00, the Central City Youth Library named after M.A. Svetlova (Bolshaya Sadovaya Street, 1) invites you to a lecture “Unusual Celestial Phenomena”.

Most of the events are free. Some of them require prior registration to visit. Schedule and detailed information is available on the Online.Bibliogorod portal.

Visitors to the events are asked not to forget about safety measures: wear masks and gloves, as well as maintain social distance.

Events of various projects in Moscow related to education, leisure, sports, health care, landscaping, are united by the Moscow program “My District”. Its goal is the systemic and harmonious development of all districts of the city, regardless of their distance from the center.