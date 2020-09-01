In the Moscow region, an increase in prices for secondary housing and a decrease in the volume of the corresponding supply were recorded. The average price per square meter in finished apartments in the capital in August exceeded 326 thousand rubles, according to the materials of the Azbuka Zhilya agency received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

The number of apartments for sale in Moscow in August decreased by 4 percent, to 14 thousand units, analysts calculated. In the Moscow region, the number of lots on sale decreased by 2 percent, to 13.6 thousand apartments.

The average cost of “secondary housing” in the capital (excluding the annexed territories) for the month increased by 1.2 percent, to 326.1 thousand rubles per square meter. In the Moscow region, economy-class housing has risen in price by 1.6 percent, to 91 thousand rubles per “square”.

“Despite the activation of buyers, few are ready to buy apartments at the stated prices. In this respect, in contrast to the primary market, where developers are still able to raise prices more freely, in the secondary market each owner decides for himself whether to apply a discount. At the same time, the size of the discount depends on the period of sale, which he expects, “- experts conclude.

Earlier, in July, it was reported that the restrictions imposed in most cities with a population of over one million in Russia due to the spread of the coronavirus led to an increase in the terms of the sale of apartments in the secondary market. According to experts, in the first quarter of 2020, the seller of “secondary housing” on average took about 43 days to find a buyer. In the second quarter, this figure increased to 70 days.

