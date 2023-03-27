Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

The fighting in Ukraine continues with the same intensity. The Secretary of the Russian Security Council comments on NATO. The news ticker.

Update from March 27, 12:40 p.m.: The Russian and Ukrainian armed forces are located, according to CNN in the “most intense phase” of the battle for Bachmut. There, both sides are caught in a grueling standoff. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian land forces, on the situation in the embattled city: “The most intense phase of the battle for Bakhmut is underway. The situation is consistently difficult. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and military equipment, but continues to conduct offensive actions.”

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, Syrskyi “has taken a number of measures to resolve problematic issues that impede the effective conduct of combat operations.” CNN.

Ukrainian soldiers fired at Russian positions near Bakhmut with an M119 105mm howitzer. © ARIS MESSINIS/afp

Ukraine war: Putin secretary scolds “greatest dictator”

Update from March 27, 11:45 a.m.: Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, according to excerpts from an interview with the Russian government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday (March 27) that the “NATO countries are a party in the conflict in Ukraine”.

According to the news agency Reuters Patrushev is quoted as saying: “In reality, the NATO countries are a party to the conflict. They have turned Ukraine into a large military camp. They send arms and ammunition to the Ukrainian troops and provide them with information.” In addition, the United States violates the sovereignty of other countries and is “the greatest dictator in the world,” according to Patrushev.

A Year of the Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Russian casualties: Explosion at Mariupol

Update from March 27, 10:45 a.m.: An explosion shook the city of Mariupol, which was occupied by Russian troops, in the morning. News portal reports Ukrinform according to reports, the car of a Russian commander was blown up.

The relevant statement was made by the Mariupol city administration on Telegram. According to the report, the Russian vehicle was destroyed by representatives of the Mariupol resistance movement.

Russian losses: Moscow has already lost more than 171,000 soldiers in the Ukraine war

Update from March 27, 10:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian military claims it has destroyed more Russian military vehicles. This emerges from the report of the General Staff. In addition, 610 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in battle. The Russian losses at a glance:

Soldiers: 171,160 (+610)

171,160 (+610) planes: 305

305 Helicopter: 291

291 Tank: 3,595

3,595 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,953 (+6)

6,953 (+6) Artillery Systems: 2,638 (+7)

2,638 (+7) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 277

277 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 523 (+1)

523 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,493 (+7)

5,493 (+7) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2.216

2.216 Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 27. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers complete training

First report from March 27th: KIEV – After training on Challenger 2 main battle tanks in the UK, Ukrainian soldiers are on their way to the front. “It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers who have completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement on Monday (March 27). “They return home better equipped but no less endangered. We will continue to stand by them and do everything we can to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.”

The Ministry of Defense said the training was complete. This included how Challenger crews work together and are commanded, and how targets are identified and engaged effectively. “We were all very impressed with the capabilities demonstrated and have no doubts that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks effectively in the battles to come as they fight in defense of their homeland,” said Lt. Col. John Stone, who conducted the training had directed.

In January, Great Britain became the first country to announce the delivery of main battle tanks to Ukraine, putting pressure on allies like Germany to send tanks themselves. In total, London is providing 14 Challenger 2s.

Ukraine War: Patriot missile defense system training completed

As the daily News reported are soldiers from the Ukraine trained on the state-of-the-art Patriot missile defense system in a crash course at the US military base Fort Sill in Oklahoma. The Ukrainians have now completed the actual training at Fort Sill, which also included the maintenance and repair of the Patriot system. In a few weeks they would be at war again, defending their country against the Russian invaders.

According to the daily News The training lasted a total of only 10 weeks. That was significantly less than the US Department of Defense had expected. It was very intense training, six days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., according to a senior US military officer. (with news agency footage)