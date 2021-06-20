The “orange” level of weather danger in Moscow will remain at least until the evening of Monday, June 21, reported on website Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, temperatures from +30 to +32 degrees are expected in the capital from 12:00 on Sunday and Monday. Abnormal heat will continue in the Moscow region until the end of next week. Moreover, during the day, the thermometer readings will be close to the absolute maximums in the entire history of meteorological observations.

According to the forecast of the weather service, from 12:00 to 20:00 on Sunday and Monday, a very high temperature is expected in Moscow – from +30 to +32 degrees, on Tuesday and Friday – up to +35 degrees, on Wednesday and Thursday – up to +34 degrees, on Saturday – up to +33 degrees.

The predictive values ​​of the ultraviolet index will reach the interval of 6-8. In this regard, forecasters advised not to be in direct sunlight in the middle of the day, and also to take care of the protection of the skin and eyes.

An “orange” weather hazard means that there is a potential for natural disasters and damage.

Earlier it was reported that June 19 was the hottest day in Moscow since the beginning of summer. By 16:00 the air in the capital warmed up to plus 29.1 degrees.