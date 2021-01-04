Moscow has expanded the list of people vaccinated against coronavirus, now employees of the banking and financial sectors, as well as employees of government bodies and budgetary institutions of the federal, regional and municipal levels, can sign up and get vaccinated. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on his website…

New categories of vaccine recipients will be able to register for vaccination starting from Monday, January 4. Sobyanin recalled that vaccination points are open every day, seven days a week.

Prior to this, the list of persons who can sign up for vaccination against coronavirus was expanded on December 30. Then it included workers of the construction complex and college and university students over 18 years old. In addition, Muscovites suffering from chronic diseases, the presence of which requires observing a home regimen, will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents of Moscow can sign up for a coronavirus vaccination on the mos.ru and emias.info portals, in the Moscow State Services, My Moscow and EMIAS.INFO mobile applications, at the information kiosks of city polyclinics, as well as by calling the telephone number of the vaccination point … Vaccination rooms are open daily from 08:00 to 20:00.

