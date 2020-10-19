The Moscow mayor’s office may extend the visitor identification system, which has been operating in nightclubs since October 19, to restaurants, non-food stores and beauty salons. This was stated by the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mayor Alexei Nemeryuk in an interview with restaurateur Dmitry Levitsky in Instagram…

According to him, if the chick-in system shows efficiency in the work of nightclubs, then later other industries may join them. “In my opinion, this is a kind of alternative to complete closure,” Nemeryuk explained. The authorities of the capital began to talk with the business about such an opportunity.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree according to which, from October 19, employees and visitors can access discos, nightclubs, bars and similar entertainment establishments, open from 0 am to 6 am, only if phone numbers are registered. At the entrance to the establishments, a person must scan a QR code or send an SMS to 7377. The fine for businesses for violating the rules will be from 300 to 500 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Moscow tightened control over the mask and glove regime in transport. Thus, citizens without personal protective equipment will not be allowed to travel, even if they paid for the fare.

In Moscow, over the past day, 4648 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The total number of infected reached 357 643, the death toll exceeded six thousand. For all the time, 272,227 patients have been cured.