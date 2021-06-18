In Moscow, the rules for the provision of routine medical care due to the coronavirus have changed – now, in the capital’s hospitals, it will be provided only to patients vaccinated against coronavirus infection. An exception will be made by patients with oncology and blood diseases. website Department of Health of Moscow.

At the same time, the department said that the rights to receive medical care for citizens are not limited.

“Those who have medical contraindications for vaccination will be hospitalized,” the message says.

Contraindications will be determined by hospital specialists before hospitalization. It is noted that the new rules will not affect patients with cancer and hematological diseases, as well as those undergoing anticancer treatment. In addition, vaccination is not needed in palliative care.

In addition, emergency assistance will continue to be provided to everyone.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that about 1.5 million residents of the capital were vaccinated with two components of the COVID-19 vaccine. He added that population immunity in the city had dropped from 60 percent to 25 percent.